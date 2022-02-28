0

Shell Plc to exit joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom

By AP  IST (Published)
Shell said it was exiting its joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture

Shell Plc to exit joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom
Shell said on February 28 that it will exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities in the aftermath of Moscow's military operation of Ukraine. Shell said that it was pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine costs the country's all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.
Shell said it was exiting its joint ventures with the Russian gas giant, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.
Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security, said Shells chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.
(With inputs from agencies)
