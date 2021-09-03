Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada to be named Taliban's supreme leader; all you need to know

The Taliban are expected to announce the new government in Afghanistan which will be helmed by Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, the militant group’s top spiritual leader.

Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban’s information and culture commission, has said that the consultations are almost finalised on the new government and an announcement is expected today.

Who is Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada?

Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, the religious leader of the Taliban , became amir-ul-muminin (commander of the faithful) of the group in 2016 following the death of Mullah Akhtar Mansour in a US drone strike. Mullah Mansour had named Akhundzada as his successor in his will.

It is said that Akhundzada's name was proposed by Mullah Mohammed Omar’s son Mohammed Yaqoob. Mullah Omar founded the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996.

Born and raised in the Panjwai district just outside Kandahar, Akhundzada comes from the Noorzai clan, considered to be the most powerful tribe among Pashtuns. After the Soviet invasion, his family moved to the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

In the 1980s, Akhundzada joined young religious students to fight the Soviets as part of the ‘Islamist resistance’ while continuing his studies at a madrassa in Pakistan.

Akhundzada got his first major government role in 1995 when the Taliban captured the Farah province of Afghanistan. He was tasked with reducing the crime graph through his austere ways. Soon, he grew to become the religious ‘adviser’ of Mullah Omar.

By 2001, when the US-backed forces overthrew the Taliban from power, Akhundzada became the deputy chief within the Taliban's Supreme Court.

During the time when the Taliban was out of power, Akhundzada became the group's head of council of religious leaders.

The Taliban government

While Sheikh Haibatullah is expected to be the supreme leader, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to be in charge of day-to-day affairs as head of the government.

Besides, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and the son of Mullah Omar, and Mawlawi Muhammad Yaqoub are likely to be given key positions.

Once the Taliban government is announced, nations across the globe will have to decide whether to recognise them or not.