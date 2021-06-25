Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Shareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance

    Shareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Toshiba Corp shareholders voted out its board chairman and one other director on Friday, delivering a seismic rebuke to the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

    Shareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance
    Tags
    Next Article

    Tata Consumer integrating distribution network, supply chain to drive efficiency

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10 1.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Bajaj Finserv12,462.05 164.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.59500.09800.11
    Pound-Rupee103.1290-0.1440-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66990.00110.16
    View More