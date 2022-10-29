    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

    Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

    Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops.

    Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops, it said on its official Wechat account.
    Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will operate normally, it said.
    China on Saturday reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier in the year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.
    In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.
    Also Read: Chinese cities tighten curbs against widening COVID outbreaks
    (Edited by : Asmita Pant)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    chinaCOVID

    Previous Article

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup preview: Probable-11, weather forecast, betting odds and more

    Next Article

    India extends restrictions on sugar exports till October 2023

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng