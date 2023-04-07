Shah Rukh Khan beats these famous personalities to win 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll

Out of the total 1.2 million votes received in this poll, the Bollywood superstar received 4 percent of it (nearly 50,000) votes, to emerge as the winner beating personalities like Prince Harry, Meghan Markel and Lionel Messi, TIME reported.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the winner of Time magazine’s 2023 TIME 100 poll, in which readers voted for the individuals/groups that they think deserve a spot on the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people.
The list also included notable individuals like Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Twitter CEO Elon Musk among others. Iranian women who are protesting for their rights ranked second whereas healthcare workers who’ve been at the frontlines of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020 stood at third position.
Shah Rukh’s most recent film, Pathaan, has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and has become a huge hit.
Here is the list of People Shah Rukh beat in this Poll:
Prince Harry
Meghan Markel
Lionel Messi
Elon Musk
Lula da Silva
Later this month, TIME will publish its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, and Khurram Parvez were the only people from India to appear on the list in 2022.
