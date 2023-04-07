Shah Rukh Khan beats these famous personalities to win 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll

Out of the total 1.2 million votes received in this poll, the Bollywood superstar received 4 percent of it (nearly 50,000) votes, to emerge as the winner beating personalities like Prince Harry, Meghan Markel and Lionel Messi, TIME reported.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the winner of Time magazine’s 2023 TIME 100 poll, in which readers voted for the individuals/groups that they think deserve a spot on the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people.

The list also included notable individuals like Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Twitter CEO Elon Musk among others. Iranian women who are protesting for their rights ranked second whereas healthcare workers who’ve been at the frontlines of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020 stood at third position.

Shah Rukh’s most recent film, Pathaan, has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and has become a huge hit.

Here is the list of People Shah Rukh beat in this Poll:

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex took the fourth spot with 1.9 percent votes. After publishing his memoir Spare earlier this year and disclosing his experiences as a member of the British royal family from Princess Diana's death in 1997 to Queen Elizabeth's death in September, Harry gained international attention.

Meghan Markel

Meghan Markel

Former actress turned humanitarian, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also took the fourth spot. She runs her podcast, Archetypes. She has been an advocate for anti-racism and women's rights.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Famous Argentinian football player Lionel Messi took the fifth position with 1.8% votes. Messi won his first World Cup championship in 2022. He has also won seven Ballon d'Or awards, a prestigious award presented by France Football magazine.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk could not make it into the top five in the 2023 TIME100 poll. The magazine had named him Person of the Year in 2021 calling him a "clown, genius, edge lord, visionary, industrialist and showman."

Lula da Silva

Lula da Silva

Brazilian president Lula da Silva is also on the list, whom Shah Rukh left behind in this Poll. Lula returned to power after 12 years last year in October. He last served as the President from 2003 to 2010.

Later this month, TIME will publish its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, and Khurram Parvez were the only people from India to appear on the list in 2022.