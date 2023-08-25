Severe thunderstorms leave nearly 7 lakh without power in United States

Nearly 7,00,000 residents across southern Michigan and Ohio in the United States were left without power early Friday after severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rains and powerful winds in the region, according to a CNN report.

The storms moved from southern Michigan into Ohio overnight, the report added.

The storms left 400,000 people without power in southern Michigan and nearly 300,000 in the dark in northern Ohio overnight, the report added, quoting tracker PowerOutage.us.

A large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed near Williamston, Michigan, in Ingham County at about 9:30 PM, Thursday, CNN reported quoting the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

Ingham County, the epicentre of the tornado, fortunately, reported no life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told CNN.

In southeast Michigan, an excess of 5 inches of rainfall was recorded by Thursday morning. The resulting floods wreaked havoc in the Detroit area, causing particular concern for the tunnels providing access to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus. The inundation forced the suspension of incoming flights and the closure of various roadways. Eventually, the McNamara Terminal at the airport was able to reopen on Thursday afternoon.

A flood warning was in place for five southeastern Michigan counties, including Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw. The National Weather Service cautioned that urban and small stream flooding was both expected and already underway in the area on Thursday.

Prior to the tornado and the subsequent power outages, the National Weather Service had extended a severe thunderstorm watch across all of southern Michigan. These storms followed an earlier bout of heavy rainfall, which concluded on Thursday morning, inundating certain areas in southern Michigan and northern Ohio with between 7 to 8 inches of rain.

The deluge led to alarming consequences, including the flooding of a highway in Ohio, necessitating the rescue of stranded commuters trapped in their vehicles. In Las Vegas, even the iconic Strip was submerged in water, while a bustling airport terminal outside Detroit was temporarily shut down due to the flooding.