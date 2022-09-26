September 26: Mahatma Gandhi broke his fast unto death, Dev Anand was born and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced it was ending the ban on women driving becoming the last country in the world to do so

On September 26, 1932, Mahatma Gandhi broke his fast till death after the British government accepted most of the compromise plan as per the Poona Pact of Dr BR Ambedkar on the privileges of Indian depressed classes (untouchables) in the legislative elections.

Here are some more historical events that make September 26 a special date in world history.

1820

Indian social reformer, educationist and freedom fighter Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born.

1923

Famous Bollywood actor Dev Anand was born in Punjab (at the time in Pakistan).

1932

Dr Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India, was born in the Punjab province of undivided India.

1946

The first edition of the famous cartoon Tintin (Kuifje) was published.

1960

Cuban leader Fidel Castro delivered a speech at the United Nations for about 4 hours and 29 minutes.

1965

Queen Elizabeth decorated the popular music band Beatles with the Order of the British Empire.

2006

The iconic film, ‘The Departed’ directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Mark Wahlberg, premiered in New York City and won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2007.

2017

Saudi Arabia announced it was ending the ban on women driving.

2019

The WHO announced that 800,000 children in DR Congo will be vaccinated in just nine days to combat the world's largest measles epidemic which took over 3,500 lives.