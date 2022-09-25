September 25: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was born, big honour for Satyajit Ray’s Aparajito and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On September 25, 1639, The first printing press in America was set up by Harvard in Cambridge.

On September 25, 1916, Indian economist, sociologist, politician and philosopher Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born. He conceived the political philosophy Integral Humanism, (an integrated program of the body, mind and intellect and soul). Since 2014, Antyodaya Diwas is being celebrated every to mark his birth anniversary and to remember his life and legacy.

On the same day in 1957, the Indian film ‘Aparajito’ directed by Satyajit Ray won the Golden Lion and the Critics Award at the Venice Film Festival, the first Indian film to do so.

Other events that happened on this date

1639

The first printing press in America was set up by Harvard in Cambridge.

1878

In a letter to The Times newspaper, British physician Dr Charles Drysdale warned against the use of tobacco. It is one of the earliest public health announcements on the dangers of smoking tobacco.

1932

The Poona Act was signed by Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr BR Amedkar reserving legislative seats for the untouchables.

1974

The first report that freon gases from aerosol sprays are destroying the ozone layer was released by scientists.

1985

The Sikh political party, Akali Dal, won the Punjab state election.

2005

Spanish Renault driver Fernando Alonso won his first Formula 1 World Drivers Championship ending the reign of Ferrari Driver, Michael Schumacher.

2018

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned from Instagram and its parent company Facebook.

2020

Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United State Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the US Capitol in Washington D.C.