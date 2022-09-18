September 18: Uri Attack, New York Times founded, Sikkim earthquake, and more

By CNBCTV18.com

September 18 is the 261st day of the year and the day that saw the infamous Uri terror attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in 2016. Here are some other historic events that happened on September 18 through the years.

324 –

Constantine the Great defeats his rival Licinius in the Battle of Chrysopolis. This established Constantine as the Roman Emperor and ushered in Christianity as the primary religion in western civilization.

1812 – The 1812 Fire of Moscow finally ends after destroying more than three-quarters of the city ahead of Napoleon’s arrival.

1837 – Tiffany & Co., the iconic American luxury jewellery store, is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City.

1851 – The New York Daily Times, which later is renamed The New York Times, is published for the first time.

1950 – Vishnuvardhan, an Indian actor and an icon of Kannada cinema is born.

1950 – Shabana Azmi, one of the most famous Indian actresses, is born.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer, dies after a drug overdose.

1992 – Mohammad Hidayatullah, Indian lawyer, judge, and politician, and the 6th Vice President of India dies.

2011 – At least 111 people were killed in the 2011 Sikkim earthquake of 6.9 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The earthquake is felt across north-eastern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Tibet.

2014 – Scotland voted against Independence from the UK in a referendum.

2016 – Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacks an Indian Army brigade headquarters that results in the deaths of 19 soldiers and all four attackers.

2020 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court justice, dies. This sets the stage for a conservative majority to take power in the US Supreme Court.