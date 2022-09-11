By CNBCTV18.com

Every year, the US marks September 11, the anniversary of the deadly 9/11 terrorist attack, as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. The day is also known as Patriot Day in the US. About 2,977 fatalities and over 25,000 injuries were recorded on this day in 2001.

History

In the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks, President George W Bush declared Friday, September 14, 2001, a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001. The day came to be known as Patriot Day due to the name of the legislation behind the declaration. After President Barack Obama came to power, he amended the order and made September 11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. In 2017, President Donald Trump proclaimed September 8-10 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance and September 11 as Patriot Day.

Significance

The September 11 terrorist attacks were the deadliest in history and resulted in the two twin towers of the World Trade Centre collapsing at the heart of America’s financial capital, New York City. The attacks not only changed the global order as the US invoked Article 5 of the NATO treaty for the first time but also launched the global war on terror.

The attack was also the deadliest incident for law enforcement officers and firefighters in the US as 340 police officers and 72 firefighters were killed when they were rescuing survivors from the mountain of debris in the aftermath of the attack.

Activities

The day is marked by remembering the victims of the attacks, including the two other plane hijackings that occurred on the same day as part of the attacks. Many Americans undertake acts of charitable service on the day. US government buildings around the world lower the US flag to half-mast in honour of the victims starting at 8:46 AM (Eastern Daylight Time), the time the first plane flew into the World Trade Center. Community gatherings in the form of church services are also common.