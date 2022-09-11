Mini
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks in the US, in what is deemed as the deadliest terrorist attack in American history. Four planes were hijacked by 19 militants associated with the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. The militants crashed three buildings and the fourth in Pennsylvania.
Two planes crashed into two towers of the World Trade Center in New York. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, DC. A fourth plane, which was presumably heading towards the White House or the US Capitol, was heroically diverted by passengers and crashed in an empty field in Pennsylvania.
Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was considered to be the mastermind behind the attacks, while Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was the operational planner. All 19 militants were killed in the attacks. In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed by the US forces, while Mohammed was captured in 2003.
Every year, the US commemorates the day as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, honouring the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Here are some other events that took place on September 11:
The Americans were defeated by the British forces led by General William Howe at the Battle of the Brandywine in the American Revolution.
