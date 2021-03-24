  • SENSEX
Senate confirms Dr Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General

Updated : March 24, 2021 10:05 AM IST

In 2013, Obama nominated Dr. Murthy to be the surgeon general. He was the youngest ever to hold the office at the age of 37.
As US Surgeon General, Dr. Murthy will advise President Biden on the coronavirus pandemic.
He will be the federal government’s leading voice on public health.
