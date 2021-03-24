Senate confirms Dr Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General Updated : March 24, 2021 10:05 AM IST In 2013, Obama nominated Dr. Murthy to be the surgeon general. He was the youngest ever to hold the office at the age of 37. As US Surgeon General, Dr. Murthy will advise President Biden on the coronavirus pandemic. He will be the federal government’s leading voice on public health. Published : March 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply