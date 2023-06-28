The sea turned red due to a leak of a food additive which is safe for the environment and wildlife as per the company.

A beer brewery leak in Nago City on the island of Okinawa, Japan, turned a part of a sea which is usually clear blue into a gruesome shade of red.

As per a Japan Times report, a coolant used to regulate the temperature of brewing equipment leaked into a nearby river.

Okinawa is Japan’s fifth largest island situated in the Southwest of the mainland. It has a significant history linked to the World War and has become a popular tourist destination.

People, at a beach resort, were shocked to discover that the usually crystal-clear sea had turned ominous red. Photos and videos shared on social media showed the waters dyed in deep red.

According to the company, the chemical propylene glycol, used in the cooling process was responsible for the colour change.

“We believe it was caused by the leakage of propylene glycol – a food additive listed in enforcement regulations of the Food Sanitation Act – contained in cooling water used to cool our factory facilities. We believe the leaked cooling water flowed into a river through a rain gutter, causing the sea to turn red,” Orion Breweries, the fifth-largest beer brewery in Japan, said in a statement.

While the red seawater amused some social media users, many questioned if the water was safe for people and the environment.

A local health official told the Okinawa Times newspaper that “no major impact on the environment” was expected from the leak.

Meanwhile, the company has apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused to nearby residents and assured them that it will take measures to prevent a recurrence of the leak.

Further, a company spokesperson said that the leak had been “plugged by 9:30 AM on Tuesday, to the Japanese Coast Guard”, CNN reported.