The sea turned red due to a leak of a food additive which is safe for the environment and wildlife as per the company.

A beer brewery leak in Nago City on the island of Okinawa, Japan, turned a part of a sea which is usually clear blue into a gruesome shade of red.

As per a Japan Times report, a coolant used to regulate the temperature of brewing equipment leaked into a nearby river.

Okinawa is Japan’s fifth largest island situated in the Southwest of the mainland. It has a significant history linked to the World War and has become a popular tourist destination.