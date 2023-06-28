CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsSea in Japan turns red after beer brewery leak

Sea in Japan turns red after beer brewery leak

Sea in Japan turns red after beer brewery leak
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 8:10:40 PM IST (Published)

The sea turned red due to a leak of a food additive which is safe for the environment and wildlife as per the company.

A beer brewery leak in Nago City on the island of Okinawa, Japan, turned a part of a sea which is usually clear blue into a gruesome shade of red.

As per a Japan Times report, a coolant used to regulate the temperature of brewing equipment leaked into a nearby river.
Okinawa is Japan’s fifth largest island situated in the Southwest of the mainland. It has a significant history linked to the World War and has become a popular tourist destination.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X