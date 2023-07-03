SCO Summit 2023: India to host Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif in virtual meet tomorrow — What to expect

The virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be hosted by India, with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit aims to address global and regional issues, including cross-border terrorism, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by India on July 4. This marks Putin's first address since the armed Wagner rebellion in Russia.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State is scheduled for July 4, with leaders convening via video conference to discuss global and regional issues.

Upon Modi's invitation, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also be participating in the virtual summit, emphasising the importance the nation attaches to the SCO and its role in enhancing regional security and prosperity, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

In May, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a key multilateral meeting of the SCO in Goa in person. He was the first Pakistan foreign minister to visit India since 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also participate in the summit this week.

The SCO is a rare international grouping in which Russia still enjoys support. Spearheaded by China and Russia, the SCO seeks to present an alternative to Western alliances, raising concerns about its expansion and relevance.

Established in 2001, the SCO is an influential economic and security bloc comprising member states China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran will also join the SCO as a new member during the summit, expanding its membership further.

The MEA said heads of six international and regional organisations have also been invited to the summit.

The organisations are the UN, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia).

India currently holds the rotating presidency and will host the summit in a virtual format on Tuesday, July 4. The summit's theme, coined by PM Modi during the 2018 SCO summit, is 'Towards a SECURE SCO,' with SECURE representing Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment.

The SCO includes Central Asian nations where Russian influence runs deep, and its members have refrained from condemning Russia in U.N. resolutions, opting for abstention instead.

The summit, hosted by India, comes on the heels of PM Modi's recent state visit to US President Joe Biden. Now, New Delhi must aim to balance its relations with both the West and the East and deepen engagement with Central Asia. The summit offers the prime minister a platform to address key issues such as cross-border terrorism and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.