SCO Summit 2023: India to host Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif in virtual meet tomorrow — What to expect

The virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be hosted by India, with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit aims to address global and regional issues, including cross-border terrorism, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

This marks Putin's first address since the armed Wagner rebellion in Russia.

