SCO Summit 2023: India to host Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif in virtual meet tomorrow — What to expect
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 2:43:54 PM IST (Updated)

The virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be hosted by India, with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit aims to address global and regional issues, including cross-border terrorism, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by India on July 4. This marks Putin's first address since the armed Wagner rebellion in Russia.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State is scheduled for July 4, with leaders convening via video conference to discuss global and regional issues.
Xi will participate in the summit at the invitation of PM Modi and deliver important remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Ahead of the summit, India last week inaugurated a New Delhi Hall at the SCO headquarters in Beijing.
