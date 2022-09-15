PM Modi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

By CNBCTV18.com

Putin and Modi are also expected to discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said. "A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," Russian news agency TASS quoted Ushakov as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 16 in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the Indian PM’s itinerary revealed.

The two world leaders are likely to discuss trade and 'saturation' of Indian market with Russian fertilisers during their meeting at 3:40pm at the Samarkand Regency Hotel, the Kremlin has said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting is important as India will preside in the UN Security Council in December. In 2023, India will chair the G20 and lead the SCO.

PM Modi to meet other leaders

On September 16, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Uzbekistan, at 4.20pm, and Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, at 5pm, the itinerary stated. He is expected to exchange greetings with other leaders at the summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at a banquet hosted by the Uzbekistan President.

There was no confirmation about a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Official sources did not rule out the possibility of a meeting of the two world leaders, saying the PM’s bilateral meetings had not been finalised yet. The two world leaders are expected to be in the same room during the summit on at least two occasions, The Times of India reported.

He will visit the mausoleum of Islam Karimov and present a floral tribute to first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov before flying back to Delhi in the evening. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the Air Force Station at Palam at 10.15pm on Friday.

What is the Samarkand Declaration?

Leaders at the SCO summit will discuss and likely adopt the Samarkand Declaration on September 16, which is a comprehensive agreement covering all SCO activities. The declaration lists in details the SCO’s position on international politics, economy and a range of other aspects.

"We expect the discussions during the summit are to cover topical, regional and international issues, reform an expansion of SCO, the security situation in the region, our cooperation perspective in the region, including strengthening connectivity as well as boosting trade and tourism in the region, the Samarkand declaration and numerous other documents are expected to be finalised as well. They are currently under consideration of the SCO member countries," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday.

As part of the summit, the participants will also discuss climate change, and the security of supply chains, and energy and food, which are issues impacting the well-being of all humankind.

SCO

Headquartered in Beijing, the SCO is made up of countries such as China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. As the world's largest regional organisation, the SCO accounts for about 60 percent of the area of Eurasia, 40 percent of the world population, and over 30 percent of global GDP.