    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    PM Modi meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on sidelines of SCO Summit

    PM Modi meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on sidelines of SCO Summit

    PM Modi meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on sidelines of SCO Summit
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The two leaders are in the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the 22nd SCO summit.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests. The two leaders are in the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the 22nd SCO summit.
    Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region. The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.
    India has been projecting Iran's Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub including Afghanistan. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.
    India has been in touch with Iran over the developments in Afghanistan as well following its takeover by the Taliban on August 15 last year. Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on bilateral cooperation, and the Iran nuclear deal. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was finalised in 2015 between Tehran and several world powers including the European Union.
    It was aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions. The US had withdrawn from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. There have been fresh efforts now to restore the deal.
    Also Read: PM Modi tells Russian President Putin 'now is not an era of war'
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IranModiPM ModiSCO SummitShanghai Cooperation Organisation

    Previous Article

    One Direction star Harry Styles' two new movies set to hit the screens; check details

    Next Article

    Banking will play biggest role in making India a developed nation by 2047: Nirmala Sitharaman

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng