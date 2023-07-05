This is what SCO Summit joint declaration had to say about combating terrorism

The joint declaration, issued after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to openly criticize nations supporting cross-border terrorism, reiterated the member states' firm commitment to combat terrorism.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint declaration after the summit in New Delhi reaffirmed the commitment of the member states to combat terrorism through joint effort.

The SCO is an multilateral organization founded in Shanghai on June 2001, comprising of eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). "The Member States consider it important to build up joint coordinated efforts by the international community to counter the activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups...the Member states are determined to continue taking active measures to eliminate the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, to disrupt the terror financing channels, to suppress recruitment activities and cross-border movement of terrorists, to counter extremism, and radicalization of youth, the dissemination of terrorist ideology, as well as to eliminate "sleeper cells" and places used as terrorist safe havens," the joint declaration stated.

The latest summit, the 23rd meeting of the council of heads of state, was hosted by India on July 4. The speakers included the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart in China, Xi Jinping; both leaders addressed the summit virtually.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged member states to openly criticise nations that promote cross-border terrorism. India has repeatedly used multilateral forums to highlight the constant threat of terrorists emerging from Pakistan.

"Terrorism is a threat to global peace. it is important to take decision to curb this. we have to fight this together. some nations are making cross border terrorism, harbour terrorists as their state policy. SCO members should come out in open to criticise such nations. also need to work in direction to stop terror funding and radicalisation." PM Modi said during the SCO meeting.

In line with India's thrust, the final communique said that it was important to build up joint coordinated efforts by the international community to counter the attempts to involve young people in the activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups. This assumes significance given the influence that China, an ally of Pakistan, holds within the SCO.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said that his government was doing all that's needed to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, including state-sponsored terrorism. "Terrorism in all.. including state terrorism, we must eradicate it, and religious minorities should not be stigmatised, dehumanised to attain political goals," Sharif said while addressing the latest SCO summit.

Pakistan, currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence, has recently secured a financial support of $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Despite being ranked as the fifth largest borrower from the IMF globally, the country's short-term financial package and stand-by arrangement amounting for a period of nine months are not deemed sufficient to address its deep-rooted economic challenges.

The summit, and the joint declaration at the end of it, also spoke of the many other challenges posed by the rapidly evolving global landscape, characterised by technological advancements, interconnectivity, and digitisation.