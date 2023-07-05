This is what SCO Summit joint declaration had to say about combating terrorism

The joint declaration, issued after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to openly criticize nations supporting cross-border terrorism, reiterated the member states' firm commitment to combat terrorism.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint declaration after the summit in New Delhi reaffirmed the commitment of the member states to combat terrorism through joint effort.

The SCO is an multilateral organization founded in Shanghai on June 2001, comprising of eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). "The Member States consider it important to build up joint coordinated efforts by the international community to counter the activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups...the Member states are determined to continue taking active measures to eliminate the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, to disrupt the terror financing channels, to suppress recruitment activities and cross-border movement of terrorists, to counter extremism, and radicalization of youth, the dissemination of terrorist ideology, as well as to eliminate "sleeper cells" and places used as terrorist safe havens," the joint declaration stated.

The latest summit, the 23rd meeting of the council of heads of state, was hosted by India on July 4. The speakers included the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart in China, Xi Jinping; both leaders addressed the summit virtually.