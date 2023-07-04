At SCO meet, Pakistan backs anti-terrorism, China calls for conflict resolution talks, Russia speaks of unity

SCO Summit 2023 | As Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin joined the meeting virtually, PM Modi emphasised the need for decisive action to deal with terrorism and terror financing. Here's what some of the other world leaders said:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a virtual summit of the bloc on Tuesday. In their address, the world leaders spoke about the regional security situation, ways to boost connectivity and trade, the situation in Afghanistan and global challenges such as food, fuel and fertiliser shortages.

As Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin joined the meeting virtually, PM Modi emphasised the need for decisive action to deal with terrorism and terror financing. Here's what some of the other world leaders said:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:

"We are meeting at a very difficult period in history. A lot of things are happening...the SCO helps to keep things stable. Connectivity is the main thing for the global economy and it is an opportunity...how important it is to invest in our common vision..."

"Pakistan plans to host SCO conference on transport connectivity at the end of this year. The SCO member states show interest to disperse peace and stability in the region...we need to fight terrorism spreading over the region and over the world. Terrorism in all.. .including state terrorism , we must eradicate it, and religious minorities should not be stigmatised, dehumanised to attain political goals."

"Pakistan gives full support to fighting terrorism. The SCO countries should act together to use their potential to act together...Peace and stability in Afghanistan are becoming vital as ever before. To avoid the bad consequences, we have to help Afghanistan to overcome the humanitarian crisis. In this regard, we need to involve the entire global community."

China President Xi Jinping

"I would like to voice proposals: 1) We must maintain solidarity, mutual trust is important, remove disagreements through dialogue , strive for partnership instead of competition....support each other in the name of stability and we need to remain vigilant to attempts by other parties instigating in our region. We need to stand categorically and stall attempts from the outside...2) Support peace in the region for security. (We are) ready to work with other nations to support global securities, to address regional, international securities...and make every effort to ensure of productive cooperation so all countries have access to fruits of developments."

"Next, in order to increase the contacts between our people, we are interested in realising the global civilisation initiative, to strengthen mutual understanding between the people, we need to strengthen cooperation in education, science, tech, healthcare, and sports as well as media."

"Over the following three years, the Chinese side will provide over 1000 people to teach the Chinese language and 3000 people to take part in Chinese language summer camp. Young scientists from SCO countries will be able to come for R&D (Research and Development) campaigns."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

"Russia stands for increasing corporation for member states of the SCO. One of the key goals is ensuring security in SCO member states and external borders of the organisation...The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking...I would like to remind you of the Russian initiative of reforming SCO anti-terrorism that will react to all kinds of threats...I would like to direct your attention that in March 2024, we are going to host an international youth festival, a large-scale event, that will gather young people from all over the world."

The SCO meeting on Tuesday was Putin's first participation in a multilateral summit after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"The situation in Afghanistan has had a direct impact on the security of all of us (countries). India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are the same as most of the SCO Member countries. We have to make united efforts for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan...It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies."

"Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism."

"We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth. SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions. I am delighted that Iran is joining the SCO family as a new member..."