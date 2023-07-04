At SCO meet, Pakistan backs anti-terrorism, China calls for conflict resolution talks, Russia speaks of unity

SCO Summit 2023 | As Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin joined the meeting virtually, PM Modi emphasised the need for decisive action to deal with terrorism and terror financing. Here's what some of the other world leaders said:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a virtual summit of the bloc on Tuesday. In their address, the world leaders spoke about the regional security situation, ways to boost connectivity and trade, the situation in Afghanistan and global challenges such as food, fuel and fertiliser shortages.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:

"We are meeting at a very difficult period in history. A lot of things are happening...the SCO helps to keep things stable. Connectivity is the main thing for the global economy and it is an opportunity...how important it is to invest in our common vision..."