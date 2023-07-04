SCO Summit 2023 Latest Updates: PM Modi to virtually host Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif and others

SCO Summit 2023 Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as other member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023 today, July 4. Check latest updates from the summit here:

The SCO was established in 2001 and is an influential economic and security bloc comprising India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as member states. This year, Iran will also be joining the SCO as a new member.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO. 'Towards a SECURE SCO' is the Summit's theme, which was coined by PM Modi in 2018. SECURE stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity , Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environment.

Check latest updates from the SCO Summit 2023 here:

#SCO Summit: India inaugurated New Delhi Hall at SCO Secretariat in Beijing last week

Last week, India inaugurated a 'New Delhi Hall' at the headquarters of SCO in Beijing, which external affairs minister S Jaishankar said depicted a mini-India.

#SCO Summit 2023: #Watch: A look at India's first-ever SCO Chairmanship

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shares a look at India's first-ever SCO Chairmanship

#SCO Summit 2023: Meeting of heads of state to begin at 12.30pm

The SCO Summit meeting of heads of state will begin at 12.30pm, with PM Modi's address and will go on till 2.45pm. China President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russia President Vladimir Putin will be addressing the meeting as well. This will also mark Putin's first address ever since the armed Wagner rebellion in Russia last week.

#SCO Summit 2023: Pakistan foreign minister attended SCO meeting in Goa in May

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had attended a key multilateral meeting of the SCO in Goa in person. He was the first Pakistan foreign minister to visit India since 2011.

#SCO Summit 2023: PM Modi to speak at 12.30pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his address at the 23rd SCO Council of Head of States Summit at 12.30pm.

#SCO 2023: Heads of six international, regional organisations invited, says MEA