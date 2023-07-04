SCO Summit 2023 Latest Updates: PM Modi to virtually host Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif and others

SCO Summit 2023 Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as other member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023 today, July 4. Check latest updates from the summit here:

India is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023 today, July 4. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be virtually joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State today to discuss regional and global issues.

The SCO was established in 2001 and is an influential economic and security bloc comprising India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as member states. This year, Iran will also be joining the SCO as a new member.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO. 'Towards a SECURE SCO' is the Summit's theme, which was coined by PM Modi in 2018. SECURE stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity , Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environment.