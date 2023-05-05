3 Min(s) Read
Speaking at the historic meeting of the SCO, which was attended by foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Russia, Jaishankar called for the seizure and blocking of financing for terrorist activities without discrimination.
India urged member countries to prioritise the fight against terrorism on Friday, the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Goa. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the threat must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
"The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," Jaishankar warned.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the meeting on May 5, becoming the first of his stature to visit India in almost 12 years.