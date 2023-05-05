English
S Jaishankar takes a dig at Pakistan at SCO meet, says cross border terrorism must stop

S Jaishankar takes a dig at Pakistan at SCO meet, says cross-border terrorism must stop

May 5, 2023

Speaking at the historic meeting of the SCO, which was attended by foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Russia, Jaishankar called for the seizure and blocking of financing for terrorist activities without discrimination.

India urged member countries to prioritise the fight against terrorism on Friday, the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Goa. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the threat must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," Jaishankar warned.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the meeting on May 5, becoming the first of his stature to visit India in almost 12 years.
X