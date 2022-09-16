    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    SCO summit 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Russia's Putin and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi

    Summary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a slew of events during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday. He arrived in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on Thursday to attend the summit. The prime minister will have meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO meet. The Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed if the prime minister will be meeting China's Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. However, the foreign secretary said “we will keep you apprised” of the bilateral meeting of the prime minister. Catch all the live updates on the SCO summit here:

    Live Updates

    SCO meet begins

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand has started.

    China's Xi Jinping will meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional summit, the state media reported on Friday.

    IN PIC | PM Modi arrives in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit

    SCO Summit Day 2 | What's happening today?

    > Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in two years in the Uzbek cit. Apart from the prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders from the Central Asian countries will also participate in the summit.

    > The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions -- one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country. 

    > PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi. "At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Om Modi said in a pre-departure statement. "Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said.

