SCO summit 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Russia's Putin and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi

Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a slew of events during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday. He arrived in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on Thursday to attend the summit. The prime minister will have meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO meet. The Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed if the prime minister will be meeting China's Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. However, the foreign secretary said “we will keep you apprised” of the bilateral meeting of the prime minister. Catch all the live updates on the SCO summit here: