SCO Summit: India, Pakistan, Russia and China to join key meet | What to expect

The 22nd edition of the SCO Summit will begin on September 15. Apart from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-day summit will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that begins today, September 15. He will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and is likely to hold talks with the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Iran on the sidelines of the forum, said reports.
The two-day summit will also be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This would be the first in-person meeting of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States (SCO-CoHS) after June 2019 when they met in Bishkek. During the two years of the pandemic, the SCO Summit was held virtually. Russia hosted the meeting in 2020, while Tajikistan was the host in 2021.
Here is a look at the key highlights of the meet:
About SCO
Headquartered in Beijing, the SCO is made up of countries like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
As the world's largest regional organisation, the SCO accounts for about 60 percent of the area of Eurasia, 40 percent of the world population, and over 30 percent of the global GDP.
The Shanghai Five formed in 1996 was later renamed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2001 with the entry of Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became a part of the grouping in 2017. With the decision to admit Iran as a full member in 2021, SCO became one of the largest multilateral organisations in the world.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
