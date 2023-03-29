SCO NSA meeting: NSA Ajit Doval condemns terrorism in opening remarks | WATCH

While all nine members would have ideally participated, reports suggested that Pakistan and China would not send representatives to India, but would attend virtually instead.

NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday gave his opening remarks at the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of SCO Member States in Delhi. As the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year, India has extended invites to the eight member countries, including Russia, China and Pakistan, for a host of events leading up to the summit in July.

Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev was seen in a video from today's meeting published by ANI after reports suggested that he would meet with Doval on the eve of the meeting. On Tuesday, there were also reports that Pakistan and China's representatives would join the meeting virtually instead of attending in person.

In his opening remarks, India NSA Ajit Doval condemned terrorism, reminding members of the SCO Charter that calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable," Doval said.

He called upon all countries, Russia and Pakistan included, to implement sanctions against global terrorist entities and fulfil their obligations enshrined in relevant anti-terrorism cooperation protocols such as the UN Security Council resolution.

The SCO consists of eight member countries — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — with several others engaging as observers or dialogue partners. This year, Iran will join the SCO as the ninth member country under the presidency of India.

The annual SCO summit will take place in Goa in July.

In his comments, Doval added that connectivity remained a key priority for India. He added that the country was ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region.

"Connectivity projects should be consultative transparent and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," Doval said.

He added that India was committed to fulfilling its obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the Chabahar Port under the corridor's framework.

He noted that while India had only become an SCO member country in June 2017, the nation's relations with other members went back several centuries.

"Bonds of history, geography and culture make us natural partners. We are common stakeholders in the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the region and we believe that SCO can play a seminal role in this endeavour," Doval said.

