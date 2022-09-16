    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi tells Russian President Putin 'now is not an era of war'

    PM Modi tells Russian President Putin 'now is not an era of war'

    PM Modi tells Russian President Putin 'now is not an era of war'
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan, adding that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue keep the world together.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.
    "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, adding that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue keep the world together.
    Putin said that he understood Modi's concerns about the Ukraine war. "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible," he said.
    Putin, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit, acknowledged on Wednesday Beijing's concerns about the war.
    Modi and Putin spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, whose members include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
    "Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight-fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help of the agricultural sector of India," Putin said.
    Also Read: SCO Summit: For PM Modi, energy security tops agenda, not meetings with Xi or Sharif
    Tags

    Modi PutinNarendra ModiPutinRussiaSCOShanghai Cooperation OrganisationVladimir Putin

