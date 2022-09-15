By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit meeting kicks off today, Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon. There are expectations of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chinese, Russian and Pakistan leadership as well. Here's a look at the agenda for the crucial Russia-China meet.

The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit (September 15-16) is set to kick off today with all eyes focused on leaders from the member states meeting on the sidelines, particularly — Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif. A much-anticipated meeting is between Russia and China amid the ongoing Ukraine war and the more recent border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the caucus region.

The Russian delegation has provided a schedule to the media showing that Russian President Putin is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon. According to a Reuters report, they are likely to hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh as well.

Ahead of the meeting, here's a look at the agenda for the Russia-China meeting:

The West vs Russia and China

Russia and China have cozy and warm bilateral ties and according to a 2022 Democracy Perception Index (DPI), even the citizens of the two countries hold positive opinions about each other. The other common variable in the ties between the two nations is their frosty relationship with the US-led West, more in the case of Moscow since the start of the Ukraine war.

For China, even as Beijing and Washington ties have remained tense over trade issues since the Trump era, the latest thorn has been the visit of multiple US dignitaries to Taiwan, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . China considers Taiwan (often referred as Formosa) as its own territory and has responded aggressively to countries reaching out to Taipei. During Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Chinese forces carrying out "largest-ever military drills" around the island nation, in what was seen as a retaliation to US visits.

Not just that, another irritant in the US-China ties is Beijing backing Putin’s "military operation" in Ukraine. And, in turn, Russia backed China over Pelosi's visit, calling the latter's move provocative.

Putin-Xinping meet — Ukraine and Taiwan in focus

Amid such a geopolitical milieu, the two powerful leaders will discuss the Ukraine conflict in depth, as well as the Taiwan issue, during the meeting in Uzbekistan, Russian Times quoted Kremlin representative or presidential aide Yury Ushakov as saying.

He said the leaders, in their "long-anticipated personal contact", will also address “the bilateral agenda, as well as major regional and international topics." The two sides are also expected “to positively assess” their bilateral strategic partnership.

On the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ushakov noted that Beijing "clearly states that it understands the reasons that had forced Russia to launch the special military operation" against Kyiv in February this year.

Calling the meeting "a working meeting of the leaders", Ushakov said the two nations "do not intend to sign any documents".

Russia-China trade relations

According to a report in the Times, Chinese companies, especially technology firms and automakers have seized business opportunities in Russia as Western firms have exited en masse. Meanwhile, Russia remains China's top oil supplier.

About SCO Summit and India

The SCO Summit in Uzbek capital Samarkand will be held on September 15-16. It will be attended by a number of high-ranking officials and heads of state, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On the sidelines of the SCO event, several other meetings including that of India and China and India and Iran are expected to take place. There is also an expectation of a meeting between PM Modi and China's Jinping. The two leaders had last met in 2019 and if the meeting takes place, it will be the first between the two leaders after the clashes between the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army in Ladakh's Galwan.