Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

While the annual SCO summit is scheduled to take place in Goa this summer, India is holding a host of events leading up to it.

India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), is hosting a meeting with national security advisors (NSA) and top officials in Delhi on Wednesday, March 29. The NSA meeting is one of several events India is hosting as it chairs the SCO this year. Before the meeting, several reports said Pakistan and China, which whom India has tense border relations, might skip the meeting. However, their representatives have said they are participating but still deciding upon the mode — virtual or in-person.

Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev is likely to come to India late on March 28 for the meeting. Doval is likely to use the SCO meeting to reiterate India's position on Afghanistan and stress the need for an inclusive and representative dispensation in the country.

Who will attend tomorrow?

The SCO consists of eight member countries — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — with several others engaging as observers or dialogue partners. This year, Iran will join the SCO as the ninth member country under the presidency of India. Uzbekistan handed over the rotating presidency to India in September 2022.

NSAs from the nine countries would have ideally participated. However, Pakistan's representation remains a mystery as the post of the country's NSA is vacant. As per reports, a defence official might represent Pakistan.

Here are some important dates:

March 29: NSA and top national security officials' meeting in New Delhi

April 27-29: Defense minister's meeting in New Delhi

May 4-5: Foreign minister's meeting in Goa

July: 23rd SCO summit

India has extended invitations to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the April and May meetings.

There are conflicting reports about Pakistan's involvement in the regional forum, with some suggesting that they would send junior officials due to a strained relationship with India, while others claimed that the government had committed to full participation.

If Pakistan attends the defence and foreign ministers’ meetings, it is possible that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might visit India in July for the SCO summit, sources told PTI.

Russia and India NSAs meeting

India NSA Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart are likely to meet on Wednesday on the margins of the SCO NSA grouping. They are likely to discuss regional and global issues, review bilateral ties and address concerns about deepening Moscow-Beijing ties.

According to a Times of India report, they are expected to use the meeting to further work towards implementing the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Doval met Patrushev in February in Moscow, where they discussed Afghanistan, among other bilateral issues.

On the sidelines of the last SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 that it was not the time for war, referring to the Ukraine conflict.