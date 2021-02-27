  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, says US intelligence

Updated : February 27, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in 2018.
Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the crown prince's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the crown prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.
Riyadh has denied any involvement by the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.
Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, says US intelligence

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Assam Assembly elections date 2021: To be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6; details here

Assam Assembly elections date 2021: To be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6; details here

Sensex plunges 1,939 points; rising bond yields, commodity prices rattle investors

Sensex plunges 1,939 points; rising bond yields, commodity prices rattle investors

Sensex plunges over 1,900 points: Key reasons behind the market rout

Sensex plunges over 1,900 points: Key reasons behind the market rout

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement