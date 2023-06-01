English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeSaudi Aramco cuts June propane price by $105/mt to $450/mt: Reports News

Saudi Aramco cuts June propane price by $105/mt to $450/mt: Reports

Saudi Aramco cuts June propane price by $105/mt to $450/mt: Reports
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 8:45:50 AM IST (Published)

Saudi Aramco has cut June propane price by $105/mt month on month to $450/mt. This is on the back of ample supplies in Middle East and US and low petrochemicals demand from China, according to reports. This would be implemented in India from July. Hence, July propane would become cheaper by 17-18 percent versus Gujarat gas.

Gujarat Gas has cut price by 5 percent effective today to Rs38.43/standard cubic metre (scm). This is the fifth price cut by Gujarat Gas in 2023. At the beginning of the year, the industrial gas rates were Rs 47.93/scm. The fifth price cut comes against the backdrop of lower spot Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) prices.
Analysts say this may have a negative effect on Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). Against this, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will earn better Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketing margins, though may cut prices also.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X