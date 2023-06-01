Saudi Aramco has cut June propane price by $105/mt month on month to $450/mt. This is on the back of ample supplies in Middle East and US and low petrochemicals demand from China, according to reports. This would be implemented in India from July. Hence, July propane would become cheaper by 17-18 percent versus Gujarat gas.

Gujarat Gas has cut price by 5 percent effective today to Rs38.43/standard cubic metre (scm). This is the fifth price cut by Gujarat Gas in 2023. At the beginning of the year, the industrial gas rates were Rs 47.93/scm. The fifth price cut comes against the backdrop of lower spot Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) prices.

Analysts say this may have a negative effect on Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). Against this, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will earn better Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketing margins, though may cut prices also.