Saudi Arabia removes restrictions on Hajj pilgrim numbers; check details

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has removed some of the restrictions for Hajj pilgrims this year that were introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will no longer be a restriction on the number of foreign pilgrims allowed into the country now. Saudi Arabia will also remove the restriction of allowing pilgrims between the age of 18 and 65.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the country’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced the decision Monday during the opening of the Hajj Expo 2023. “Number of Hajj pilgrims in 1444H will return to how it was before the Coronavirus pandemic without age restrictions,” Al-Rabiah said.

During the opening of #Hajj_Expo 2023, H.E. Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq AlRabiah announces: “Number of Hajj pilgrims in 1444H will return to how it was before the Coronavirus pandemic without age restrictions.”#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/IZaPNqapIV— Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) January 9, 2023

Saudi Arabia had seen around 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019 for Hajj. However, in 2020 the country restricted entry to just 1 million foreign pilgrims in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pilgrims also had to be between the age of 18 and 65, and fully vaccinated or immunised against COVID-19.

Currently, pilgrims looking to travel to Saudi Arabia need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also have additional vaccinations against seasonal influenza as well as ACYW quadruple meningitis. As of 2022, Saudi Arabia currently recognises COVID-19 vaccines by the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The ACYW quadruple meningitis vaccination must be taken at least 10 days before the journey. Those willing to take the pilgrimage need to visit the official website, fill up the online Hajj application form and deposit the registration fee.

The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to begin around June this year. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, which asks all Muslims capable of affording the visit, stay and accommodation to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their life.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani )