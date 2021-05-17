  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Saudi Arabia relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows vaccinated citizens to travel abroad

Updated : May 17, 2021 22:20:44 IST

The ban was put on international travel last year for containing the spread of the Coronavirus infections
Residents who have at least one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to travel abroad
Authorities will also allow people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and minors under 18 years of age with travel insurance to travel abroad
Saudi Arabia relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows vaccinated citizens to travel abroad
Published : May 17, 2021 10:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement