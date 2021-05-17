Saudi Arabia relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows vaccinated citizens to travel abroad Updated : May 17, 2021 22:20:44 IST The ban was put on international travel last year for containing the spread of the Coronavirus infections Residents who have at least one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to travel abroad Authorities will also allow people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and minors under 18 years of age with travel insurance to travel abroad Published : May 17, 2021 10:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply