Saudi Arabia mega city Neom to run entirely on renewable energy; here is the roadmap

Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion megacity Neom is already 20 percent complete. Spread over 26,500 sq km (10,200 square miles), or about 33 times the size of New York City, and an expected population of nine million by 2045, as much as the population of London, Neom will be entirely run on renewable energy.

The work is progressing on schedule and Neom’s Sindalah, a group of luxury islands, is expected to open by 2024, Chief Executive Officer Nadhmi Al-Nasr said.

Neom has created a subsidiary ENOWA, which will provide renewable energy and fresh drinking water to the city in the middle of the desert. The region will be looking at producing 40GW of renewable energy through wind and solar sources. Neom will also use hydrogen-based power generation to meet additional needs.

One of the bigger energy draws in the city will be the planned desalination plant which will be used to provide fresh water to the city. Neom’s Oxagon, a 7-km floating industrial complex that will host the desalination plant and hydrogen plant along with the 170-km linear city The Line will draw an incredible amount of energy. There will be no cars and bikes, therefore, zero emissions from personal vehicles. There will be doorstep pick and drops in this futuristic city.

The city is planning to open with a 50 percent renewable mix before switching to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, said Thorsten Schwarz, Grid Technology and Projects Executive Director at Neom, at a panel last year. Power generation would have to scale up quickly with the city expecting to see a peak power draw of 50,000-60,000 GWh, Jens Madrien, the CEO of ENOWA revealed to S&P Global last year.

Despite the challenges, Al-Nasr believes that the city will be the world’s first renewable hub.

“Neom will be the world's first large-scale renewable energy system and climate-positive society. It will be a global hub for clean energy generation, manufacturing, technology, research, and innovation. Once operational, Neom will be powered by 100 percent renewable, clean energy, including solar, wind, hydrogen, and green hydrogen-based energy,” the CEO told Korea Times in an interview..

