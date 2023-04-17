Alongside the Opposition's attack on the government over Malik's comments, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also taken to slamming the former governor.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's recent comments on the Pulwama attack have sparked controversy, with Pakistan's Foreign Ministry using them to claim that the Modi government has used the incident to advance a Hindutva agenda.

Malik's allegations were made in an interview with veteran journalist Karan Thapar and widely circulated thereafter.

In the interview, Malik expressed his opinion on the government's failure to ensure security for CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama attack.

"I told the Prime Minister after the attack that it happened due to our fault. Had we given the aircraft, this wouldn't have happened. To which he told me that I should keep quiet now," said Malik to Thapar.

He further alleged that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also urged him to stay silent on the issue.

The statement by Malik have led to an uproar in the nation, with the Congress party demanding answers from the Centre on the outcome of the probe into the 2019 Pulwama incident.

What was the incident?

The Pulwama terror strike triggered active hostilities between India and Pakistan and led to the Balakot strike of February 26, in which India fired missiles targeting a terrorist training centre in Pakistan.

In the incident, 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed after being made to commute via road despite a terror attack threat. The Opposition has questioned the Modi government as to why the personnel were denied an aircraft.

How has Pakistan reacted?

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has issued a press note stating that Malik's comments had "vindicated" Pakistan's position on the Pulwama incident.

They went on to say that Malik's disclosures showed how the Indian leadership habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its "sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains."

Pakistan has asked the Indian government to answer the questions raised by Malik's remarks.

"India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations. It is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperilled regional peace in the aftermath of Pulwama attack," said the statement from Pakistan.

The controversy surrounding Malik's comments is likely to further escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian government has not yet responded to Pakistan's statement, and it remains to be seen how they will address the issue.

In their statement, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter India's false narrative, and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations."

What's the controversy in India about?

Meanwhile, within the nation, the National Executive of RSS, Ram Madhav, has served a defamation notice to the former J&K governor for his April 8 remarks on Madhav's attempt to influence Malik over a deal regarding a health insurance scheme involving a kickback of Rs 300 crores.

Alongside the Opposition's attack on the government over Malik's comments, the ruling BJP has also taken to slamming the former governor.

"And before Congress minions get all excited about Satyapal Malik, their new found knight in the shinning armour, here is what he had to say about Rahul Gandhi. So, sit down," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted, sharing a video of Malik.

Besides calling Rahul Gandhi a "political juvenile," Malik is heard saying in the video that people will "beat him with shoes" during elections if they are told he (Gandhi) supports Article 370, which was nullified by the Modi government.

With agency inputs.