Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans Updated : March 13, 2021 11:38 AM IST Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans. More than 3,000 incidents of abuse against Asian Americans were reported between March and December 2020. Published : March 13, 2021 11:38 AM IST