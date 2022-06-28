46 bodies found inside truck in San Antonio, Texas: Here are some similar incidents

The bodies of 46 migrants were found inside a tractor-trailer in the city of San Antonio in the southern US state of Texas, said state officials. Fire department officials from the city stated that they found "stacks of bodies" inside the truck but with no water inside to drink.

The truck was parked near a set of railroad tracks in San Antonio’s southern outskirts. While the truck was a refrigerated unit, the ACs inside the truck weren’t working, according to the official.

As a result, the migrants confined in the truck had to battle temperatures that nearly hit 40 C along with high humidity.

Sixteen individuals, including four children, who were alive at the time were sent to nearby hospitals to be treated for heat stroke and exhaustion. This marks one of the worst instances of human trafficking across the US-Mexico border in recent years. But this is not an isolated incident for the city.

In 2017, 10 migrants died after being trapped inside a truck and in 2003, 19 migrants were found dead in a truck.

Big trailer trucks and rigs are popular options for many migrants looking to cross over into the US from the Mexico border due to the high volume of cargo traffic that passes through the border posts.

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers, the majority of whom are from Central America, are stuck in cities along the US-Mexico border as they wait for their cases to be heard in US Immigration courts. With the wait time often extending to years, migrants have to stay in poorly maintained shelters and are often at the risk of gang violence, something that many of the migrants and asylum seekers are looking to escape in the first place.

While US President Joe Biden had vowed to reverse some of the hardline anti-immigration policies that previous President Donald J. Trump had enacted, the Biden administration has made little headway.

Unable to find jobs and stuck in the legal system, many eventually try their luck and try to cross over using dangerous methods. With human smugglers taking advantage of these desperate individuals, tragic scenes like the one in San Antonio continue to play out. But it is not just the US-Mexico border that has seen migrants suffer from death and injury as they desperately try to move.

Melilla

Over 20 individuals were reportedly killed during a stampede as migrants tried to climb a fence that separates the Spanish enclave of Melilla from the surrounding Morocco. Over 70 migrants and 140 security officers were injured during the clash on Friday.

Libyan Coast

The Mediterranean Sea is a hub of illegal migrant crossings as migrants and refugees from countries like Libya, Jordan and Syria try to make way into mainland Europe and EU countries. Rough seas and bad weather conditions have made it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world. Early in March, the United Nations International Organisation for Migration announced that 75 migrants went missing, presumably dead off the coast of Libya. The incident happened just days after nearly 20 people were killed in a separate incident.

Greek-Turkish Border

Twelve partially frozen bodies of individuals trying to cross the border from Turkey to Greece were found in February. With Turkey being a large recipient of migrants and refugees, many decide to try the arduous but slightly safer trek overland to enter Greece and then the EU. But Greek border patrol is one of the most stringent and most are sent back or packed up in detention centres.