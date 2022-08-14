Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and is able to talk

By PTI

Mini Salman Rushdie, 75, was on a ventilator after being stabbed by 24-year-old Hadi Matar onstage at an event on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York State.

Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and is talking, the president of Chautauqua Institution, where the Mumbai-born author was stabbed at an event onstage, said.

Rushdie, 75, was on a ventilator after being stabbed by 24-year-old Hadi Matar onstage at an event on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York State.

"@SalmanRushdie off ventilator and talking! Continued prayers from all @chq," Chautauqua Institution president Michael Hill said in a tweet.

Rushdie was in surgery several hours after the attack, and his agent Andrew Wylie told The New York Times that the author was on a ventilator and could not speak. "Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie told NYT.

Matar was charged with attempted murder and assault in the stabbing of Rushdie and he pleaded not guilty. He made his appearance in court, wearing a black-and-white striped jumpsuit and handcuffed.

Also Read:

The New York State Police said Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, was arrested by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Friday for attempted murder second degree (B Felony) and assault second degree. He was processed at State Police, Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. He was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday and remanded without bail to the Chautauqua County Jail.

The attack on Rushdie drew shock and condemnation from world leaders and literary stalwarts. US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday that he and First Lady Jill Biden were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on the author.

”Salman Rushdie — with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced — stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression,” Biden said.

According to prosecutors, Rushdie was stabbed roughly 10 times in the premeditated attack. "In court, prosecutors said that the attack on the author was premeditated and targeted," an NYT report said, adding that Matar travelled by bus to the "intellectual retreat in western New York and purchased a pass that allowed him to attend" the talk "Rushdie was to give on Friday morning".