Mini As Rushdie was being introduced on stage, an Associated Press reporter saw a guy storm the platform of the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing him. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Salman Rushdie, the novelist whose book prompted death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck by a male suspect on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture in western New York.

According to a statement released by the New York State Police, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and sent to a nearby hospital by helicopter. His condition is not yet known.

The interviewer had suffered mild head trauma, and the suspect was quickly apprehended by a state trooper assigned to the event. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses has been prohibited in Iran since 1988 because it is considered blasphemous by many Muslims. A year later, Iran's late leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or decree, ordering Rushdies execution.

Iran has also offered a reward of over USD 3 million for the assassination of Rushdie.

