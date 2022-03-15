Universities in western Ukraine start online classes for medical students

Even in the face of war, several universities in western Ukraine have started online classes for MBBS students. Their teachers -- including those hiding in bunkers in Ukraine and the others who have fled to neighbouring countries -- are taking classes to ensure that students are not left in the lurch.

The development comes as a respite for those Indian students , who are pursuing a medical course from these universities but had to return home from the war-torn nation. The students say that while it is still uncertain whether they will be able to return to Ukraine to complete their course, the online classes do give them some hope of normalcy.

The university authorities have said that they are replicating the pandemic model under which teachers are taking online classes using PPTs and videos. The universities, however, add that they are working at a reduced strength as several teachers have joined the Ukrainian Army or are volunteering for rescue operations. Several others fail to log in due to an erratic internet connection. Nevertheless, those teachers who are in the western part of Ukraine or have fled to neighbouring nations like Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, among others, are taking online classes.

The medical universities that have started online classes include -- Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Ternopil National Medical University, Dnipro State Medical University, Vinnytsia Pirogov National Medical University, Bogomolets National Medical University, and Lviv National Stepan Gzhytsky University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnology, among others. The universities in the eastern part of Ukraine, where the war situation is much worse, have not been able to launch the online facility for students due to internet disruptions.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and National Medical Commission to take measures to enable medical students, who have returned from Ukraine, to resume their education in India

About 18,000 Indians have been brought back so far under ‘ Operation Ganga ’.

Read Also | Explained: Why is Ukraine so popular among Indian medical students