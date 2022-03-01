0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

'Peace is important': Two Russian oligarchs speak out against Russia-Ukraine conflict

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Two of the richest men in Russia Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska have broken ranks with Kremlin and called for an end of the conflict in Ukraine.

'Peace is important': Two Russian oligarchs speak out against Russia-Ukraine conflict

Two Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska have broken ranks with Kremlin and called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Fridman, 57, who was born in western Ukraine, called the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine a “tragedy for them both”.

One of Russia’s richest men, Fridman controls private equity firm LetterOne and is also the founder of Russia’s largest private lender and fourth-biggest financial services firm Alfa Bank. The Alfa Group, which Fridman chairs, operates primarily in Russia and former Soviet states and has business in the banking, insurance, retail and mineral water sectors. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Fridman’s current net worth is $11.4 billion.

Last week, Alfa Bank was hit by sanctions imposed by the US that will prevent it from raising money in America.

In a letter to the staff of LetterOne, Fridman said the war was driving a wedge between the Slav people of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries, Reuters reported.

Talking of his Ukrainian roots, Fridman said his parents still reside in Lviv, which he described as his favourite city. He also confessed that he lived much of his life as a citizen of Russia, building and growing businesses and was deeply attached to the people of both countries.

"While a solution seems frighteningly far off, I can only join those whose fervent desire is for the bloodshed to end," he said in the letter that was first viewed and reported by Financial Times.

Another Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who made his fortune in the aluminum business, echoed Fridman's call for peace.

"Peace is very important!” Deripaska said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, hoping that negotiations would start as soon as possible.

Born in Soviet Russia, Deripaska, 54, founded Russian aluminium giant Rusal. He still holds a stake in the behemoth through shares in its London-listed parent company EN+ Group.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Deripaska made a massive fortune from the chaotic scramble for assets. According to Forbes, Deripask’s current net worth is $3.9 billion.

He has been on the US sanctions list since 2018 for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has challenged in court. On February 21, Deripaska had said there would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine.

Follow Russia-Ukraine war latest updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
First Published:  IST
Previous Article

Globe Teleservices announces strategic investment in EYWAMEDIA

Next Article

SBI takes 'cautionary' view in processing transactions of Russian entities

next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More