A look at brands, companies that exited Russia after its invasion of Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, brands around the globe have shown support to Ukraine and stood against Russia for its aggression. The trend of exiting the Russian market started shortly after the full-blown attack and it has now turned into a mass exodus of western companies. Here is a sector-wise look at companies that have exited Russia so far.

Automotive

Mercedes-Benz will soon divest its 15 percent stake in Russian automaker Kamaz soon.

General Motors and Swedish carmaker Volvo have suspended vehicle exports to Russia.

Volkswagen is suspending exports and stopping production of all vehicles in Russia with immediate effect.

Ford, the American automaker, suspended all operations in Russia.

Mitsubishi, Japanese automaker said it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia.

Harley-Davidson, iconic motorcycle brand, has suspended its business and shipments of bikes to Russia.

Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin, both British luxury automakers, have paused vehicle shipments to Russia.

BMW has said it would stop production in Russia and halted the export of cars.

Honda, another Japanese automaker, has suspended automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia along with Mazda that has suspended exports of auto parts to its Russian Plant

Daimler Truck, the world’s largest truck maker, has suspended all business activities in Russia with immediate effect.

Tech

Apple announced on Tuesday that it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company said that it would block access to Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik across the European Union.

Twitter also announced that it will reduce visibility and amplification of Russian state media content.

Microsoft on Friday announced that it will stop all new sales of products and services in Russia.

Dell Technologies, one of the leading laptop makers, suspended product sales in Ukraine and Russia.

Business software giant Oracle Corp has suspended all operations in Russia

Intel has suspended all shipments of its products to Russia and Belarus.

Airbnb announced it will be suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

Fashion & retail

H&M announced that it would temporarily suspend all sales in Russia and shutter more than 150 stores in the country.

Hermes, a luxury fashion brand, said it will temporarily shut down its stores and halt commercial operations in Russia.

Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union.

Nike suspended merchandise purchases on its website and app in Russia due to inability to deliver.

Puma suspended deliveries to Russia but its 100 stores in the country remain open.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant has closed all its stores in Russia and has stopped purchase of materials from Russia and neighbouring Belarus.

Professional services

Grant Thornton, a professional services firm, cut ties with its Russian auditing unit.

Accenture followed it by axing its entire 2,300-person business in Russia.

McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group have suspended client work in Russia.

Energy

Total Energies, the French oil and gas company, suspended capital for new projects in Russia.

British Petroleum announced it will be abandoning its 19.75 percent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Exxon Mobil, the American multinational oil and gas corporation, said it will exit Russian oil and gas operations.

Equinor the Norwegian oil and gas company will also exit joint ventures in Russia.

Shell is also ditching its joint ventures with Gazprom, including its involvement with the moribund Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Aviation

Boeing has suspended support for Russian airlines, the company said on Tuesday.

Airbus followed with a similar move on Wednesday by suspending all support services to Russian airlines and cutting supply of spare parts to the country.

Shipping & logistics

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, suspended new, non-essential orders from Russia due to the sanctions.

Express package delivery giants, FedEx and UPS, have also suspended delivery services to Russia and Ukraine.

Deutsche Post has suspended DHL deliveries to Russia.

Hapag Lloyd, German shipping company, suspended bookings for Russia and halted sailings for Ukraine.

MSC, another shipping company, suspended bookings to and from Russia but will still accept food and humanitarian cargoes.

Media & entertainment

DirecTV is cutting ties with RT (Russian state media channel).

Disney has halted the release of all its theatrical films in Russia.

Warner Media has halted the release of its "The Batman" movie in Russia.

Spotify, music streaming service, closed its office in Russia on Wednesday.

Netflix announced on Monday that it was blocking Russian state TV channels in the country.

YouTube, owned by Google, had blocked Russian state media within Ukraine

Finance

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund announced that it will divest shares in 47 Russian companies and Russian government bonds.

Mastercard announced that it had banned financial institutions from its network after anti-Russian sanctions, and would work with regulators in the days ahead.

Visa also said on Tuesday that it was taking steps to comply with measures.

Sports & gaming

FIFA and UEFA, the most powerful football bodies, have suspended Russian soccer teams from international competition.

Formula 1 and the FIA terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning there will be no races in future in Russia.

2022 Paralympic Winter Games is Beijing will only allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals.

The World Athletics Council banned all athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in World Athletics Series events.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership

EA sports, leading video game maker, said it will no longer offer games, content, or virtual currency bundles in Russia or Belarus

PlayStation also suspended release of Grand Turismo 7 in Russia.

Follow Russia-Ukraine war latest updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog