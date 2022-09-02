    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russia's Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline, cites maintenance work

    Russia's Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline, cites maintenance work

    Russia's Gazprom to halt gas to Europe via key pipeline, cites maintenance work
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified malfunctions of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from Western Russia to Germany.

    Russian energy giant Gazprom on Friday raised the possibility of a prolonged halt of natural gas supply through a key pipeline to Germany, citing the need for urgent maintenance work.
    The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified malfunctions of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from Western Russia to Germany.
    It said the pipeline will not work unless these are eliminated.
    Also Read: Russia calls International Space Station "unfit" and "dangerous" amid plans to launch its own
    Early on Wednesday, Gazprom completely halted the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1, in line with an earlier announcement, adding that the stoppage would last for three days.
    The company said work was necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline but German officials cast doubt on that explanation.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    GazpromRussia

    Next Article

    Bollywood facing losses due to poor content, says expert

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng