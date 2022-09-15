By CNBCTV18.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the liberated city of Izium on Wednesday, said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated.

Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials were quoted by Reuters as saying. The city faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River after the Russian attacks.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the Kharkiv region in its northeast, forcing a rushed Russian withdrawal.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares photographs of liberated Izyum.

This is liberated #Izyum.We’ve seen similarly destroyed buildings & streets after our defenders entered once thriving Bucha & Irpin. That’s why we’re so frightened to hear the stories of those who couldn't leave the occupied territories💔📸Kostiantyn Liberov, Vlada Liberova pic.twitter.com/j3JXaOSiC8 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 15, 2022

Ukrainian military claimed Russian troops were trying to strengthen their defense positions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In a Twitter post, the Defence of Ukraine said, "UAarmy (Ukrainian Army) is just like Nintendo Super Mario continues to collect trophies."

#UAarmy is just like #Nintendo Super Mario continues to collect trophies 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/SM01nAFUg0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2022

Ukrainian flags were unfurled in the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday.

The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying. This comes ahead of the crucial meet between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday. Nykyforov said Zelenskyy's car had collided with a private vehicle.