Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: Ukrainian flags were unfurled in the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the liberated city of Izium on Wednesday, said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated.
Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials were quoted by Reuters as saying. The city faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River after the Russian attacks.
Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the Kharkiv region in its northeast, forcing a rushed Russian withdrawal.
This is liberated #Izyum.We’ve seen similarly destroyed buildings & streets after our defenders entered once thriving Bucha & Irpin. That’s why we’re so frightened to hear the stories of those who couldn't leave the occupied territories💔📸Kostiantyn Liberov, Vlada Liberova pic.twitter.com/j3JXaOSiC8— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 15, 2022
#UAarmy is just like #Nintendo Super Mario continues to collect trophies 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/SM01nAFUg0— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2022
