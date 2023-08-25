Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit India to attend the G20 summit that is scheduled in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Confirming this to the local media, Russian President Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is presently emphasising on the Special Military Operation (SMO) undergoing in war torn Ukraine since February 2022.

“President Vladimir Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September. The main emphasis now is a special military operation,” Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Putin had skipped the BRICS Summit in South Africa as well owing to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that all public, private, and schools in the city will be closed from 8 to 10 September.

On Tuesday, White House announced President Joe Biden will travel to India next month to attend this year's Group of 20 leaders' summit.