Russian President Vladimir Putin survives assassination attempt: Report

By Anand Singha

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday escaped an assassination attempt when his car was allegedly attacked while travelling to his official house, reported NDTV, quoting Euro Weekly News.

Putin's limousine's left front wheel was hit by a loud bang, and the car was immediately driven to safety even as smoke erupted from it.

He escaped unharmed, and was swiftly escorted to safety by his personal security officers. Information about his assassination was made public via the General GVR Telegram channel. The source, however, said that it is unknown when the attempt occurred.

Multiple arrests were made by Putin's security forces, according to the outlet, as some of his bodyguards reportedly went missing amid concerns that confidential information about the 69-year-old leader's activities was leaked.

According to sources, Putin was in the third of five armoured cars employed as decoys. An update on the channel stated that the first escort car was halted by an ambulance on the way to Putin's residence, and the second escort car drove around without halting due to the abrupt obstruction.

"Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving the ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade," said SVR General.

Speculations about Putin's weak health and safety have been circulating since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year. In 2017, the Russian President publicly disclosed that he has survived at least five assassination attempts.