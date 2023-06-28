Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Wagner chief walks free after armed revolt
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military — and walked free. Others who merely voiced criticism against the Kremlin weren't so lucky. On Tuesday, Russia's main domestic security agency, the FSB, said it had dropped the criminal investigation into last week's revolt, with no charges against Prigozhin or any of the other participants, even though about a dozen Russian troops were killed in clashes.
Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Death toll from strike on Ukraine restaurant rises to 8, say officials
The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit a restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk has risen to eight, with three children among the dead, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram, AFP reported.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group
The US imposed sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group on Tuesday. Wagner is a group of Russian mercenaries that led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week. The sanctions from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted entities in the Central African Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Russia that were connected to the Wagner Group and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The sanctions are not directly related to last week's uprising. The US has previously issued sanctions against Prigozhin and the Wagner Group multiple times, including alleging that he tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election. Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the Central African Republic and connected to Prigozhin, were targeted for sanctions, along with Russia-based Limited Liability Company DM, which conducted gold sales, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading, which provided support to Diamville. (With inputs from Reuters)
Russia Ukraine war updates | Who is Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed on Saturday to “go to the end” to topple the Russian military leadership and accused them of launching strikes on his men. In a social media message, he said that he would “destroy everything that stands in our way.”
Prigozhin is a high-profile, provocative mercenary leader who has been involved in Russia’s war of aggression for several years. His history and relationship with leaders in Moscow date back decades.
The mercenary group, Wagner saw its first action in 2014 during the separatist conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine following Crimea’s annexation by Russia. Read more about the group and Prigozhin here.
Russia Ukraine war updates | NATO's message to Vladimir Putin and Moscow
NATO’s (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) chief said on Tuesday that the power of Russia’s military shouldn't be underestimated. Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance may decide to further boost its strength and readiness to face Russia and its ally Belarus when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12. "So, no misunderstanding and no room for misunderstanding in Moscow or Minsk about our ability to defend our allies against any potential threat," Stoltenberg said. Nato's statement came after the weekend mutiny in Russia by Wagner Group mercenaries. (Inputs from agencies)
Russia Ukraine LIVE Updates | Belarus welcomes Wagner chief Prigozhin
Belarus welcomed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following an aborted rebellion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to kill the Wagner chief. Lukashenko was quoted by AFP as saying that during a meeting with security officials, he urged his ally President Vladimir Putin not to kill the head of the mercenary Wagner group, which attempted to topple Russia's top brass.